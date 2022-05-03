Turbo Drive: Vector Hold + Kishkumen

Performing Live:

VECTOR HOLD -- https://www.facebook.com/vectorhold

With DJs:

Kishkumen

Robo

Pendaison

Devon

Danny Delorean

Vector Hold is a new retro 80's Synthwave project by Peter Brian Rice from the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in sound design and production for 80's/90's retro gaming soundtracks and film scoring.

trew

Turbo Drive is the longest running Synthwave party in the world! Music for fans of Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars and Neo-80s nostalgia.

Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Le Matos, Perturbator, The Midnight, FM-84, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Vitalic, Waveshaper, Robert Parker, Lazerhawk, Gunship, Starcadian, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Futurecop!, FM Attack, Mitch Murder, Magic Sword, Power Glove and much more!

synthwave. darksynth. cyberpunk. midtempo. retro dance.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-04d.html

Watch and listen:

Vector Hold: Supercharger: http://youtu.be/yj0T8LUpIBI

Vector Hold: Danny's DeLorean: http://youtu.be/G0aNBAR99yM

Vector Hold: Isolation: http://youtu.be/iP7PsvWgWIs