Turbo Drive: Vector Hold + Kishkumen
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
VECTOR HOLD -- https://www.facebook.com/vectorhold
With DJs:
Kishkumen
Robo
Pendaison
Devon
Danny Delorean
Vector Hold is a new retro 80's Synthwave project by Peter Brian Rice from the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in sound design and production for 80's/90's retro gaming soundtracks and film scoring.
Turbo Drive is the longest running Synthwave party in the world! Music for fans of Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive, Turbo Kid, Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars and Neo-80s nostalgia.
Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Le Matos, Perturbator, The Midnight, FM-84, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Vitalic, Waveshaper, Robert Parker, Lazerhawk, Gunship, Starcadian, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Futurecop!, FM Attack, Mitch Murder, Magic Sword, Power Glove and much more!
synthwave. darksynth. cyberpunk. midtempo. retro dance.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-04d.html
Watch and listen:
Vector Hold: Supercharger: http://youtu.be/yj0T8LUpIBI
Vector Hold: Danny's DeLorean: http://youtu.be/G0aNBAR99yM
Vector Hold: Isolation: http://youtu.be/iP7PsvWgWIs
