Turbo Drive: Waveshaper & Absolute Valentine

Performing Live:

With DJs:

Devon

Danny Delorean

Meikee Magnetic

Tom Andersson, known professionally as Waveshaper, is a Swedish electronic musician specialising in synthwave. Inspired by artists like Jean Michel Jarre, Kraftwerk and Daft Punk, as well as 80s movie soundtracks, his music is retrofuturistic and is composed with a variety of hardware synthesizers, including the ARP 2600, Roland Jupiter-4, and Korg MS-20. A great deal of Waveshaper's music often sounds like it's been scored to a movie and the music has the ability to inspire images in your mind. Waveshaper's music is a voyage. A voyage beyond time and space, beyond what we know. There's something spectacular about this artist in that he manages to tell a story with his music - in the current world of music, that's certainly a rare quality.\"

Absolute Valentine is a synthwave french producer who delivers brilliant 80's electro influenced music. His music takes you back to an era when cassettes, VHS, laser discs and CD's were part of every day living.

synthwave.

Watch and listen:

Waveshaper: End of Space: http://youtu.be/qy-KIenQRbQ

Absolute Valentine: Extreme Drift: http://youtu.be/hOxcrraIGNY