Turbo Drive: Tonebox + Lucy in Disguise
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing live:
TONEBOX -- https://www.facebook.com/toneboxmusic
LUCY IN DISGUISE -- https://www.facebook.com/lucyindisguise805
With DJs:
Devon
Mykill
Meikee Magnetic
Dazzle Room:
Danny Delorean
Fact.50
Netik
It's Friday the 13th, so we're going to get a head start on Halloween. Turbo Drive and Neon black are teaming up to make the place a little more neon spooky than usual. The Hallowen decor is coming out early, and so should the costumes. Dress up as someone from your favorite 80s horror movie: Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm St, The Evil Dead, Gremlins, The Thing, Poltergeist, Re-Animator, Fright Night, Hellraiser, Child's play, The Lost Boys, The Fly, Aliens, Neon Maniacs, Evil Speak, Chopping Mall, and more...
Dig even deeper for inspiration with this article \"40 Awesomely Weird 1980s Horror Movie Trailers\"!
Follow Turbo Drive on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/turbodrive/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turbodrivesf/
synthwave.
9:30pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$14 advance;
$15 day of show.
