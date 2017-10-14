Turbo Drive: Tonebox + Lucy in Disguise

Performing live:

With DJs:

Devon

Mykill

Meikee Magnetic

Dazzle Room:

Danny Delorean

Fact.50

Netik

It's Friday the 13th, so we're going to get a head start on Halloween. Turbo Drive and Neon black are teaming up to make the place a little more neon spooky than usual. The Hallowen decor is coming out early, and so should the costumes. Dress up as someone from your favorite 80s horror movie: Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm St, The Evil Dead, Gremlins, The Thing, Poltergeist, Re-Animator, Fright Night, Hellraiser, Child's play, The Lost Boys, The Fly, Aliens, Neon Maniacs, Evil Speak, Chopping Mall, and more...

Dig even deeper for inspiration with this article \"40 Awesomely Weird 1980s Horror Movie Trailers\"!

synthwave.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$14 advance;

$15 day of show.

Watch and listen:

