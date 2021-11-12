Performing Live:

LORD NIKON -- https://www.instagram.com/lordnikonsynth/

XENOCIRCUIT -- http://www.xenocircuit.com/

With DJs:

Pendaison

Meikee Magnetic

Devon

Danny Delorean

With a name inspired by the movie Hackers, Lord Nikon is a powerhouse of heavy, dark, atmospheric Synth music. A multi-instrumentalist who shreds on the guitar, as well his keyboard and synthesizer. A hometown hero from the Bay Area who blew us away when he played Turbo Drive earlier this year. We are overjoyed to welcome him back.

A longtime friend of the Turbo Drive family, Xenocircuit is a radical take on a far-out idea. With more than 20 years of production under his belt under the Synthetix moniker, Shea Steinbacher introduced a secondary alias to explore new sounds Bringing together electric drum beats and pulsating synth sequences that exude 80s synthwave/cyber-punk/tech-noir. Sure to get a crowd moving while dreaming of neon drenched nights and dark computerized worlds.

Turbo Drive is the largest, and longest running Synthwave party in the world! Playing music for fans of Stranger Things, Kung Fury, Drive (movie), Turbo Kid, Neon, Lasers, Chrome, Synths, Legwarmers, Fast Cars Sci-Fi, Horror, and Neo-80s nostalgia.

Spinning music by artists like: Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Le Matos, Perturbator, The Midnight, FM-84, Dance with the Dead, Com Truise, Vitalic, Waveshaper, Robert Parker, Lazerhawk, Gunship, Starcadian, Electric Youth, Miami Nights 1984, 80's Stallone, Futurecop!, FM Attack, Mitch Murder, Magic Sword, Power Glove and much more!

synthwave. darksynth. outrun. midtempo. industrial. ebm.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

