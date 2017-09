<p>All are invited to the Traditional Oyama Community Club Turkey Bingo.</p>

<p>Doors open at 6:30pm and Bingo starts at 7:00pm.</p>

<p>$5.00 gets you 2 cards and additional cards are $1.00. Bring a food bank donation and get a free card.</p>

<p>Everyone Welcome.</p>

<p>If you would like to sponsor a turkey please contact Tara Berger 250-317-5815.</p>