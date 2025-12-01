Type Beat: Track ID × Left-n-Right Recs
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
TYPE BEAT: TRACK ID × LEFT-N-RIGHT RECS
Main Room:
Lil Rav4
Shruggs
Andy
Track ID and Left-n-Right Records are linking up to bring DNA Lounge a free event to start the new year. Both collectives are bringing special guests throughout the night to play the latest club tracks and the best underground dance tracks from around the globe. Type Beat no knows limits.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-11.html
open format. house. hiphop. club sounds. edits.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
FREE ADMISSION!
Info
credits