Vital & Olympus present

UBUR + PHISO

Main Room:

Ubur

Phiso

Prosecute

Plus guests, TBA!

One of the quickest rising talents in the bass community, So-Cal native Ubur has been making quite the statement in recent years. Ubur compiles hard hitting, growly bass lines with high-pitched, aggressive synths to formulate sinister tracks not for the faint-hearted. With massive support from Excision and other high-level Dubstep Kings, Ubur can only go up from here!

trew

Phiso, a Toronto area native, is currently one of bass music' most respected producers. He gained notoriety quickly, at the age of 17, with his anthem 'Jotaro' (released on Smog Records) and has not looked back. Phiso is highly regarded for his quick acceleration as a producer and continues to captivate audiences with his unique and powerful sound. Close attention to detail and a dynamically textured style continues to carve a quickly evolving pathway for the young unapologetic artist. Phiso throws down on the decks with intoxicating sets that feed bass hungry crowds with a mix of heavy beats, unique sounds, and an irresistible groove.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-26.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.