UGLY XMAS SWEATER POP MUSIC NIGHT

Main Room:

DJ Bit

Wear your finest Ugly Xmas Sweater and dance the night away to a wide range of modern pop music wit DJ Bit. Santa Claus will reward those wearing an ugly xmas sweater with cheaper drinks at the bar! Warm your insides with a variety of drink specials.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-16.html

top 40.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.