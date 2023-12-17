Ugly Xmas Sweater Pop Music Night
Main Room:
DJ Bit
Wear your finest Ugly Xmas Sweater and dance the night away to a wide range of modern pop music wit DJ Bit. Santa Claus will reward those wearing an ugly xmas sweater with cheaper drinks at the bar! Warm your insides with a variety of drink specials.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-16.html
top 40.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
