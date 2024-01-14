Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

ULTRAVIOLENCE: THE LANA DEL REY DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Bit

2nite

A love letter tribute party to Lana Del Rey celebrating 10 years of Ultraviolence.

trew

Welcome to the Cruel World. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Southern California glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"West Coast\" \"Young and Beautiful\" \"Brooklyn Baby\" \"Summertime Sadness\" \"Watercolor Eyes\" \"Video Games\" \"Say Yes To Heaven\" \"A&W\" and all the hits and b-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Lana and MySpace era artists like Lorde, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Charl Xcx, The Weeknd, Marina & more!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-13.html

Watch and listen:

Ultraviolence: The Lana Del Rey Dance Party: https://youtu.be/cQ1sXl2y7uo

indie pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.