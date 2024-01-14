Ultraviolence: The Lana Del Rey Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
ULTRAVIOLENCE: THE LANA DEL REY DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
A love letter tribute party to Lana Del Rey celebrating 10 years of Ultraviolence.
Welcome to the Cruel World. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Southern California glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"West Coast\" \"Young and Beautiful\" \"Brooklyn Baby\" \"Summertime Sadness\" \"Watercolor Eyes\" \"Video Games\" \"Say Yes To Heaven\" \"A&W\" and all the hits and b-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Lana and MySpace era artists like Lorde, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Charl Xcx, The Weeknd, Marina & more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-13.html
Watch and listen:
Ultraviolence: The Lana Del Rey Dance Party: https://youtu.be/cQ1sXl2y7uo
indie pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
