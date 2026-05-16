AniClover Charitable Council presents

UMACLOVER: 2

Above DNA:

Assertive

Find The Rabbit

Vodka

EggZen

Rainy

AniClover Sound Team

Dazzle Room:

Capturelight

Cozzie

Kataoka

Nichi

Shiro -b2b- Reina

Spiritsnare

Celebrate the first anniversary of UmaMusume's global release with AniClover! Featuring bushels of UmaMusume music and cosplay, this is going to be an Umazing event that will leave you Mood UP ⬆️ Great!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-27d.html

video games. anime. remixes.

8pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$40 door.