UmaClover: 2
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniClover Charitable Council presents
UMACLOVER: 2
Above DNA:
Assertive
Find The Rabbit
Vodka
EggZen
Rainy
AniClover Sound Team
Dazzle Room:
Capturelight
Cozzie
Kataoka
Nichi
Shiro -b2b- Reina
Spiritsnare
Celebrate the first anniversary of UmaMusume's global release with AniClover! Featuring bushels of UmaMusume music and cosplay, this is going to be an Umazing event that will leave you Mood UP ⬆️ Great!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-27d.html
video games. anime. remixes.
8pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$40 door.
Info
credits