AniClover Charitable Council presents

UMACLOVER

Above DNA:

Assertive

4ri

Nichi

Machinegod

Spiritsnare

aigoshiro

Rainy

AniClover Sound Team

Dazzle Room:

Cozzie

ReiChu

Capturelight

EggZen

Ayu Angel

DatGai

Kick off the Year of the Horse with AniClover's first UmaMusume themed event, UmaClover! Featuring bushels of UmaMusume music and cosplay, this is going to be an Umazing event that will leave you Mood UP ⬆️ Great!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-28c.html

video games. anime. remixes.

4pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$40 door.