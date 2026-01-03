UmaClover
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniClover Charitable Council presents
UMACLOVER
Above DNA:
Assertive
4ri
Nichi
Machinegod
Spiritsnare
aigoshiro
Rainy
AniClover Sound Team
Dazzle Room:
Cozzie
ReiChu
Capturelight
EggZen
Ayu Angel
DatGai
Kick off the Year of the Horse with AniClover's first UmaMusume themed event, UmaClover! Featuring bushels of UmaMusume music and cosplay, this is going to be an Umazing event that will leave you Mood UP ⬆️ Great!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-28c.html
video games. anime. remixes.
4pm - 9pm.
18+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$40 door.
Info
credits