Wasted presents

UNA NOCHE SIN TI: REGGAETON PARTY

Main Room:

Don Dirty

Plus guests, TBA!

Extremely limited Free RSVP tickets! Must check in before 10:30pm.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-31.html

reggaeton. guaracha. cumbia. hiphop. top 40. latin hits.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

Free RSVP < 10:30pm;

Guaranteed Entry: $5, $10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 door.