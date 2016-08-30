<p><strong><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Uncle Chris the Clown & Medal Ceremony </span></strong><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>– All children welcome to our Summer Reading Club wrap-up activity located at the Oyama Community Hall. </span></p>

<p><span style='color: black; font-family: 'Calibri','sans-serif';'>Please pre-register for this FREE activity @ 250-548-3377. (Ages 2-12)</span></p>

<p> </p>