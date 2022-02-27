Underground Sessions: Stoned Level

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BLURR Events & Xile Collective present

UNDERGROUND SESSIONS: STONED LEVEL

Above DNA:

Stoned Level

Plus guests, TBA!

Stoned Level, the French-Canadian power house is a 24 year old DJ/Producer that has an unparalleled level of focus and determination, causing him to quickly propel himself to the upper echelon of must-see artists. He was built for greatness after creating a strong name for himself in the world revered music scene of Quebec, Canada, which then lead to his music being recognized and played out by some of the biggest names in dubstep.

dubstep. riddim. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.

