Underground Sessions: Stoned Level
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events & Xile Collective present
UNDERGROUND SESSIONS: STONED LEVEL
Above DNA:
Stoned Level
Plus guests, TBA!
Stoned Level, the French-Canadian power house is a 24 year old DJ/Producer that has an unparalleled level of focus and determination, causing him to quickly propel himself to the upper echelon of must-see artists. He was built for greatness after creating a strong name for himself in the world revered music scene of Quebec, Canada, which then lead to his music being recognized and played out by some of the biggest names in dubstep.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-26d.html
dubstep. riddim. d+b.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 < 10pm;
$25 after.
