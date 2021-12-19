BLURR & Xile Collective present

UNDERGROUND SESSIONS

Above DNA:

Dirty Snatcha

Waifu

...and more TBA!

Born and raised in the heart of where dubstep originated, Dirty Snatcha produces a variety of heavy original tracks ranging from dubstep, to trap, to riddim. Along with his growing career as a music producer, Dirty Snatcha also runs a record label, Dirty Snatcha Records. He is dedicated to helping artists further their careers, by providing promotion and feedback, with hopes to see that each and every one succeeds in the music industry. Poised to take over the world with his music, you will not find a more dedicated producer. Plenty of variety, with hard hitting music, DirtySnatcha is bound to make you head bang and your feet move like never before.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-18d.html

dubstep. riddim. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.