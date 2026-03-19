DJ Dials presents

UNDERSCORES: ALBUM RELEASE PARTY

Above DNA:

Underscores

Jedwill

underscores and jedwill come to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated album \"u\"

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Underscores: Tell Me (U Want It): https://youtu.be/i_gkcxgNCM8

hyperpop.

10pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 door.