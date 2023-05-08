Spin And Destroy & Morning After Pill Radio present

UNFRIENDED: Y2K RAVE

Main Room:

Jedwill

Acid Barbie

Snaq

Lil Bebe Cyborg

Chapas

trew

Free with RSVP before 10pm.

Get ready to dance the night away at \"Unfriended,\" the ultimate Y2K-themed rave! Step into a neon-drenched world of nostalgia, where the 2000s meet cutting-edge technology, and the beats are as infectious as ever. Join Jedwill, the enigmatic DJ sensation, as he takes you on a sonic journey through the past and future, seamlessly blending iconic Y2K hits with futuristic sounds that'll keep you moving all night long. Lose yourself in the mesmerizing visuals, relive the era of flip phones and MySpace, and embrace the digital age in all its retro glory. So grab your glow sticks, dial-Up your friends, and get ready to party like it's 1999 at \"Unfriended\"! It's a rave you won't want to miss.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-04.html

hyperpop. emo. techno. jungle.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $15.