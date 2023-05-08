Unfriended: Y2K Rave
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Spin And Destroy & Morning After Pill Radio present
UNFRIENDED: Y2K RAVE
Main Room:
Jedwill
Acid Barbie
Snaq
Lil Bebe Cyborg
Chapas
Free with RSVP before 10pm.
Get ready to dance the night away at \"Unfriended,\" the ultimate Y2K-themed rave! Step into a neon-drenched world of nostalgia, where the 2000s meet cutting-edge technology, and the beats are as infectious as ever. Join Jedwill, the enigmatic DJ sensation, as he takes you on a sonic journey through the past and future, seamlessly blending iconic Y2K hits with futuristic sounds that'll keep you moving all night long. Lose yourself in the mesmerizing visuals, relive the era of flip phones and MySpace, and embrace the digital age in all its retro glory. So grab your glow sticks, dial-Up your friends, and get ready to party like it's 1999 at \"Unfriended\"! It's a rave you won't want to miss.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-04.html
hyperpop. emo. techno. jungle.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: Free with RSVP;
Guaranteed Entry: $15.
