Unholy Sabbath: Gürschach

Performing Live:

GÜRSCHACH

NOX SINISTER

BARBAROUS

CREPUSCLE

Unholy Sabbath returns with an evening of brutal Bay Area metal. Come out and support the local metal scene on the big stage at DNA!

Gürschach (pronounced Gər-shock) is a four-piece Experimental Metal band from the San Francisco Bay Area, whose main vision is to create an unfamiliar, yet captivating listening experience for their audience. Founded in 2011, the group hit the scene with a high energy, no holds barred set, and blends metal, latin, sludge, progressive, punk, and jazz elements to create a sound wholly and uniquely their own.

Nox Sinister can only be described as \"violent musical theater.\" Using a blend of various metal subgenre elements and cinematic live shows, Nox Sinister fully brings to life medieval horrors with anthemic hooks and punishing riffs wrapped in the dressing of a gothic opera.

Barbarous is a Death Metal band based in Oakland, California known for their fast, aggressive and hard hitting brand of Death Metal. Formed in 2024 the band signed to Creator-Destructor Records and released their crushing debut LP Initium Mors.

The Bay Area's very own Crepuscle have been proudly waving the flag for their blend of symphonic-infused melodic death metal since their inception in 2011. Through soaring leads, enchanting melodies, crushing rhythms, and grandiose symphonic atmospheres, Crepuscle's music will take you on an epic journey through every territory that there is to explore within the realm of melodic death metal.

metal. thrash. speed metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$22 after;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-14.html

Watch and listen:

Gürschach: Daan of A New: https://youtu.be/1ByGkQkd9Dc

Nox Sinister: Tell Me, Father: https://youtu.be/vG1TClOlZow

Barbarous: Tools of The Trade: https://youtu.be/wL-RAtlYuqc

Crepuscle: In the Winds of Glory: https://youtu.be/w687BcPB23E