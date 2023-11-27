Unholy Sabbath: Hell Fire

Performing Live:

HELL FIRE -- https://www.hellfiremetal.com/

SPACE VACATION -- https://www.spacevacationrocks.com/

THE SUFFERING -- https://www.instagram.com/the_suffering_official/

With DJ:

The Last Angry Manny

trew

Hell Fire is a Bay Area based metal band, their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs has been causing heads to bang and pits to erupt around the US since their debut album was released in 2016.

Space Vacation make heavy metal music for heavy metal people! Soaring vocals, ripping leads and epic songs!

The Suffering is the brand new project from Scott Danough (ex- Bleeding Through). Their music is fast, brutal and heavy as fuck. This is metal for fans of the gain knob.

DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands.

metal. thrash. speed metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-26.html

Watch and listen:

Hell Fire: Addicted To Violence: https://youtu.be/yJ1bdlXeoSo

Space Vacation: Reign in Hell: https://youtu.be/i5IaH1f4N_E