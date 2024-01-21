Unholy Sabbath: Molten

Performing Live:

MOLTEN -- https://www.goathellmusic.com/copy-of-molten-metal-band/

PHANTASMAL ABYSS -- https://www.phantasmalabyss.com/

DEVOLUTION -- https://www.instagram.com/devolutionsfo/

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Molten is a San Francisco based death/thrash quintet. A hydra of death metal, thrash metal, and doom with elements of prog, neoclassical, and hardcore. Molten plays dark, aggressive yet melodic metal for fans of extreme music with lyrical themes involving war, corruption, inner turmoil, fantasy, horror, and world destruction.

Oakland, California's death metal masters, Phantasmal Abyss blend a lethal dose of blackened thrash, melodic-death, and the occasional foray into black 'n roll. Otherworldly vocals call from the dark like a banshee roaming an abandoned abbey, while pummeling beats provide the barbaric foundation for the brutal riffage and scathing leads.

Devolution is a hot new metal band from San Francisco who has the metal scene taking notice of their lightning fast riffs and infectious songs. Their songs harken back to their old school metal influences with shouted choruses and guitars that would melt your face off!

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-20a.html

Watch and listen:

Molten: Zombie's Curse: https://youtu.be/alxsUyLaPy4