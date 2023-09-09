Bourne Creative presents

UNITED WE DANCE

Main Room:

Johnathan Hess

Adonix

⚡️Calling all party animals⚡️ Get ready for the ultimate EDM rave party - United We Dance💥

trew

Immerse yourself in this one-of-a-kind dance party inspired by the music of Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Afrojack, Zedd, Kaskade, Fisher, John Summit, Calvin Harris, David Guetta + many more.

Our talented DJs will take you on a meticulously curated journey playing the perfect blend of EDM subgenres. Featuring custom mixes intertwined with well-known lyrics - providing an authentic festival atmosphere.

Whether you're a seasoned raver or a newbie looking to experience the thrill of an EDM extravaganza, United We Dance has got you covered. From heart-pounding bass drops to euphoric melodies, get ready for a sonic journey that will have you dancing like there's no tomorrow.

So gather your crew 👯, plan your rave fit😎, and let's unite making this a night to remember.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-08.html

tech house. bass house. electro house. progressive house.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.