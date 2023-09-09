United We Dance
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bourne Creative presents
UNITED WE DANCE
Main Room:
Johnathan Hess
Adonix
⚡️Calling all party animals⚡️ Get ready for the ultimate EDM rave party - United We Dance💥
Immerse yourself in this one-of-a-kind dance party inspired by the music of Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Afrojack, Zedd, Kaskade, Fisher, John Summit, Calvin Harris, David Guetta + many more.
Our talented DJs will take you on a meticulously curated journey playing the perfect blend of EDM subgenres. Featuring custom mixes intertwined with well-known lyrics - providing an authentic festival atmosphere.
Whether you're a seasoned raver or a newbie looking to experience the thrill of an EDM extravaganza, United We Dance has got you covered. From heart-pounding bass drops to euphoric melodies, get ready for a sonic journey that will have you dancing like there's no tomorrow.
So gather your crew 👯, plan your rave fit😎, and let's unite making this a night to remember.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-08.html
tech house. bass house. electro house. progressive house.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
