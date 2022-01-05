Unnie
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Dot Comme, Sassi Fran & PLUR Alliance present
UNNIE
Featuring Performances By:
Tila Pia
Holly Graphic
Mocha Fapalatte
Cristal Guysir
K-Pop-Up
Str8jacket
Dot Comme
Sassi Fran
Join Dot Comme and Sassi Fran for a unique drag and dance party celebrating Pan-Asian and Eastern Music. UNNIE holds space for AAPI entertainers to celebrate their cultural heritage through performance AND highlights the impact of Eastern Music on a global audience. UNNIE shows off San Francisco's brightest drag stars alongside some of the Bay Area's best dance crews to perform K-Pop, J-Rock, Bollywood, and more. Coming to you now at DNA Lounge Above, catch the Eastern cultural wave with UNNIE! Sponsored by SarangHello, your one stop shop for official K-pop albums and merchandise in San Francisco.
We can't wait to party with you!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-30d.html
Watch and listen:
Queen Wa$abii: NeoQueen 안녕, 쟈기?: https://youtu.be/29fLGcZ1-uE
Saranghello: https://youtu.be/fwvGsFxJlvU
drag. kpop. jpop. top 40s. alternative.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 door.
