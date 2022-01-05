Dot Comme, Sassi Fran & PLUR Alliance present

UNNIE

Featuring Performances By:

Tila Pia

Holly Graphic

Mocha Fapalatte

Cristal Guysir

K-Pop-Up

Str8jacket

trew

Dot Comme

Sassi Fran

Join Dot Comme and Sassi Fran for a unique drag and dance party celebrating Pan-Asian and Eastern Music. UNNIE holds space for AAPI entertainers to celebrate their cultural heritage through performance AND highlights the impact of Eastern Music on a global audience. UNNIE shows off San Francisco's brightest drag stars alongside some of the Bay Area's best dance crews to perform K-Pop, J-Rock, Bollywood, and more. Coming to you now at DNA Lounge Above, catch the Eastern cultural wave with UNNIE! Sponsored by SarangHello, your one stop shop for official K-pop albums and merchandise in San Francisco.

We can't wait to party with you!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-30d.html

Watch and listen:

Queen Wa$abii: NeoQueen 안녕, 쟈기?: https://youtu.be/29fLGcZ1-uE

Saranghello: https://youtu.be/fwvGsFxJlvU

drag. kpop. jpop. top 40s. alternative.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 door.