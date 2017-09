<p align='LEFT'>Celebrate Family Literacy Week with a story time and craft!</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Judy from the Oyama Library will present her usual pyjama story time of stories, songs, rhymes and puppets followed with a craft to compliment the theme.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Held upstairs at the Oyama Community Centre so please use the Trask Road entrance.</p>

<p>This is a free drop in program for the family.</p>

