Used Tire Collection

<p>If you have old, used tires taking up space in a shed, you can get rid of them for free in October.</p>

<p>The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and its Mosquito Control Program contractor BWP Consulting are teaming up to collect and recycle old tires.</p>

<p>Not only is this a green initiative, but it’s primary reason is to control mosquitoes.</p>

<p>“Just a small amount of water inside any old tires sitting around a property can create the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae,” says Bruce Smith, RDCO Communications Officer.</p>

<p>They are collecting any passenger vehicle tires or transport tractor-trailer tires, but agricultural tires will not be accepted.</p>

<p>Drop-off times are between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.</p>

<p>On Saturday, October 18th, residents can bring their tires to Okanagan college (Parking Lot #17) or North Glenmore Elementary School.</p>

<p>On Sunday, October 19th, collection locations are at Swalwell Park and Casorso Elementary School.</p>

<p>If you are unable to go to the scheduled events, RDCO residents in the participating program areas of Kelowna, Lake Country, and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West Electoral Areas can contact BWP Consulting (1-866-679-8473) before October 19th to schedule a pick up.</p>