Performing Live:

VADER -- https://www.facebook.com/vader

ORIGIN -- https://www.facebook.com/origin

INHUMAN CONDITION -- https://www.facebook.com/inhumanconditionband

Since their founding in 1983, Vader (named for Star Wars' dark lord, of course), Poland's premier death metal band, have been through many lineup changes. Only founding vocalist/guitarist Piotr \"Peter\" Wiwczarek remains from the original incarnation. Along with the many personnel changes came musical evolution: Vader were founded as a power metal band who quickly embraced thrash, then speed metal, before embracing their ever-evolving, always-brutal brand of death metal.

trew

The most intense and technical force on the contemporary Death Metal world, Origin, have returned to stake their claim as the leaders of metal's new wave of extremity. Celebrating over 20 years of mayhem, they continue to conjure frantic hell paced grids of metal torment, but now further compliment the arrangements with a new found propensity for churning grooves and the hook laden approach.

Formed in the fall of 2020, Inhuman Condition is practically a death metal supergroup considering the pedigree of its members. Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, The Absence, ex-Massacre) on vocals and drums, Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, Umbilicus, The Absence, ex-Massacre) on guitar, and Terry Butler (Obituary, ex-Death/Six Feet Under/Massacre) on bass!

metal. death metal. technical death metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-23.html

Watch and listen:

Vader: Into Oblivion: https://youtu.be/jVtC6a_YJV0

Origin: Chaosmos: https://youtu.be/CdHV0E7qyJ0

Inhuman Condition: I'm Now The Monster: https://youtu.be/cFeAZ0qxy4E