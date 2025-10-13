Performing Live:

VADER

KATAKLYSM

MALEVOLENT CREATION

SKELETAL REMAINS

Bleeding Priest

Since their founding in 1983, Vader (named for Star Wars' dark lord, of course), Poland's premier death metal band, have been through many lineup changes. Only founding vocalist/guitarist Piotr \"Peter\" Wiwczarek remains from the original incarnation. Along with the many personnel changes came musical evolution: Vader were founded as a power metal band who quickly embraced thrash, then speed metal, before embracing their ever-evolving, always-brutal brand of death metal.

Born in 1992 from the cold winds of Montreal, Québec, Canada comes one of the country's top extreme musical exports to date: Kataklysm. Relentlessness and a hard work ethic have made Kataklysm a household name in the extreme metal genre in addition to their overwhelmingly positive reputation of fan-friendliness. With a career spanning over 20 years, Kataklysm is a leading force in the most brutal & powerful genre in heavy metal and has conquered territories such as Europe, North & South America, Australia, and Asia while recently becoming the first Canadian metal band to ever play South Africa.

Arising from the heavy metal hotbed of Florida in the early '90s (but originally from Buffalo, New York), Malevolent Creation helped define the sound and style of American death metal. After issuing their seminal 1991 debut, the gore-soaked Ten Commandments, the band underwent some personnel and stylistic changes, moving toward a more progressive, technical death metal sound.

Skeletal Remains honors the decades old relationship between underground metal and independent horror! Their style is rooted firmly in the turf of early '90s death. However it's their own personal stamp, accomplished writing, and modernized edge that ensures Skeletal Remains are recognized as modern masters of the old school sound.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.

