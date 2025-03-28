Vague Lanes: Record Release

Performing Live:

VAGUE LANES

DARKSWOON

STEILACOOM

Vague Lanes favor driving drum machines and sparse synth ornamentation as a backbone for their dual bass guitar amalgam. This SF duo's music features a classic post-punk ideology while adding modern detail. As a result, there is a dark, sometimes forked tongue underbelly with a juxtaposed lightness to Vague Lanes' music.

Darkswoon is a Portland-based trio that has carved out a unique blend of styles. Their music isn't boxed into one genre, drawing from elemental post-punk roots, atmospheric guitars that croon along with ethereal vocals bordering on dream pop and shoegaze.

trew

The sound of San Francisco Post-punk trio, Steilacoom cuts deep, marrying brooding lyrics with a wall of shimmering, atmospheric noise. Their music is moody and modern with baritone growls, hypnotic synths and reverb-soaked guitar lines.

darkwave. synthwave. post-punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Vague Lanes: Here Now: https://youtu.be/AovxEFm6TEg

Darkswoon: Eaten By Wolves: https://youtu.be/34mHEQux2Zs

Steilacoom: Subliminal Soundtrack: https://youtu.be/GhrU_6eSUl0