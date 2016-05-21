Valdy returns to the Creekside Theatre

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12216' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valdy-224x300.jpg' alt='Valdy' width='224' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valdy-224x300.jpg 224w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valdy-768x1030.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valdy-764x1024.jpg 764w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Valdy.jpg 1500w' sizes='(max-width: 224px) 100vw, 224px' />Where: Creekside Theatre<br />

When: May 20<sup>th</sup>, 2016<br />

Showtime: Doors open at 7pm Show starts at 7:30pm<br />

Ticket price: $25 <a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksideValdy' target='_blank'>Buy ticket online</a></p>

<p>Born Valdemar Horsdal in Ottawa, Canada has been part of the fabric of Canadian pop and folk music for almost 40 years. A man with a thousand friends, from Newfoundland to Vancouver Island to Texas to New Zealand, he’s a singer, guitarist and songwriter who catches the small but telling moments that make up life.</p>

<p>Remembered for Play Me a Rock and Roll Song, his bitter-sweet memory of finding himself, a relaxed and amiable story-teller, facing a rambunctious audience at the Aldergrove Rock Festival circa 1968, Valdy has sold almost half a million copies of his 13 albums, has two Juno Awards (Folk Singer of the Year and Folk Entertainer of the Year), a total of seven Juno nominations and four Gold albums to his credit.</p>

<p>Valdy’s recent CDs include “Contenders”, a collaboration with friend and fellow singer/songwriter, Gary Fjellgaard, with whom he has an absolute blast touring, and a solo release, “Viva Valdy: Live at Last”, a two-CD package, one live, one studio, with a total of 25 tunes, and a lyric booklet.</p>

<p>One of Canada’s most influential songwriters, Valdy’s composition A Good Song was recorded under the title Just a Man by the venerable Quincy Jones ( he sang lead on the recording!). Play Me a Rock and Roll Song has been recorded by a few artists, including John Kay of Steppenwolf.</p>

<p>Along the way, Valdy has taken his music to a dozen different countries, from Denmark to Australia and been an often-invited performer at the prestigious Kerrville Festival in Texas. His past television appearances include Canada AM and Open Mike with Mike Bullard. Valdy has also been a panelist on Front Page Challenge, and played a lead role in an episode of The Beachcombers original series.</p>

