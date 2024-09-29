Vamp × Folsom

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Rosen Creative House presents

VAMP × FOLSOM

Main Room:

Your Muther

Dreams

Ethical Drvgs

Are you ready for a queer & trans takeover at Folsom Street Fair?! Join us for the best of both worlds! That's right, we will be a dedicated space for queer women and trans folks inside the Folsom Street Fair Festival! Come by and see our amazing dancers, performers and DJs all day! For Free!

trew

Watch and listen:

Vamp × Folsom: https://youtu.be/vniLzU1iP0E

hiphop. top 40. raggaeton.

2pm - 9pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
