Vamp × Folsom
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Rosen Creative House presents
VAMP × FOLSOM
Main Room:
Your Muther
Dreams
Ethical Drvgs
Are you ready for a queer & trans takeover at Folsom Street Fair?! Join us for the best of both worlds! That's right, we will be a dedicated space for queer women and trans folks inside the Folsom Street Fair Festival! Come by and see our amazing dancers, performers and DJs all day! For Free!
Watch and listen:
Vamp × Folsom: https://youtu.be/vniLzU1iP0E
hiphop. top 40. raggaeton.
2pm - 9pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
