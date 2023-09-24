Vamp × Folsom
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Rosen Creative House presents
VAMP × FOLSOM
Main Room:
Micahtron
Jazmine Black
Are you ready for a queer & trans takeover at Folsom Street Fair?! Join us for the best of both worlds! That's right, we will be a dedicated space for queer women and trans folks inside the Folsom Street Fair Festival! Come by and see our amazing dancers, performers and DJs all day! For Free!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-24a.html
Watch and listen:
Vamp × Folsom: https://youtu.be/vniLzU1iP0E
lgbtq+ dance party. hiphop. top 40. raggaeton. kink.
11am - 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Free with RSVP.
Info
credits