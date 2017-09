<p><span style='font-size: x-large;'><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-11612' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Vanya-Sonia-Masha-Spike-2015-Nov-5-14-300x157.jpg' alt='Vanya Sonia Masha Spike 2015 Nov 5-14' width='300' height='157' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Vanya-Sonia-Masha-Spike-2015-Nov-5-14-300x157.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Vanya-Sonia-Masha-Spike-2015-Nov-5-14.jpg 509w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />The rollicking winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play<br />

</span><b>“Durang shows us just how funny unhappiness can be”</b> —The San Francisco Examiner</p>

<p>Presented by the Fred Skeleton Theatre Company:<br />

Christopher Durang’s witty mash-up of Chekhov characters and smartphones is a delightful new farce for our hyperconnected era. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia live an angst-ridden, melancholic existence on their family farm. Housecleaner-cum-soothsayer Cassandra, whose hilariously ambiguous prophecies keep them befuddled, provides the only break from monotony. That is, until their glamorous movie-star sister, Masha, swans in for a surprise visit—along with her hunky 20-something boy toy, Spike.<br />

<p>Thursday, November 5 & 12</p>

<p>Friday, November 6 & 13</p>

<p>Saturday, November 7 & 14</p>