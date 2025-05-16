Performing Live:

VAZUM

BLACKLEATHER BATS

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Adrienne Scissorhands

Formed in Detroit, Michigan in 2017, Vazum is an alternative rock band known for their dark, introspective sound and captivating performances. The band, consisting of Zach Pliska and Emily Sturm, draws inspiration from a diverse range of influences, including post-punk, gothic rock and shoegaze. Their music explores themes of mental health, isolation and the human condition, creating a haunting yet cathartic experience for listeners.

trew

Blackleather Bats is an SF based old school deathrock band with just a enough goth to keep it spooky!

DJ Adrienne Scissorhands is SF's reigning death rock & punk queen. Her long running monthly party, Post Mortem, has been the go to destination for spooky kids and her twitch channel reaches fans of classic and current trad-goth,post-punk and deathrock worldwide. She will be on the decks before, between and after the band playing death rock and goth classics.

gothic. post punk. deathrock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Vazum: Gallows (Lost Forest Mix): https://youtu.be/reKyoyAWf_g