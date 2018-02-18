Performing Live:

VELVET ACID CHRIST -- http://www.velvetacidchrist.com/

SUICIDE QUEEN -- https://www.facebook.com/suicidequeenofficial

With their origins rooting back all the way to their high school electronics class, Velvet Acid Christ got their start in 1990 under the monicker, \"Cyberchrist\", but changed it in a dedication to an alleged acid trip \"gone bad\". Velvet Acid Christ represent the grimmer aspects of social issues that surround their environment with the soundtrack of darkened industrial metal. With topics that include animal rights, the environment and technological advances overwhelming mankind, Velvet Acid Christ are a warning signal that has been ringing since their self titled debut in 1994.

Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild/

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-17d.html