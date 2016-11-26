Vendors & Crafters Market

<p><span class='_4n-j fsl'><img class='wp-image-13898 alignleft' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Crafters-market-2016-Nov-26.jpg' alt='crafters-market-2016-nov-26' width='602' height='780' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Crafters-market-2016-Nov-26.jpg 494w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Crafters-market-2016-Nov-26-232x300.jpg 232w' sizes='(max-width: 602px) 100vw, 602px' /></span></p>

<span class='_4n-j fsl'>Truly Mindful Events is proud to present the Lake Country Vendors and Crafters Market, Saturday November 26, 2016. Come shop the great products local businesses and crafters are selling, and help support a good cause.</span></p>

<p>This event is supporting Mamas For Mamas non-profit organization and the Lake Country Food Bank. There will be raffle prizes and a silent auction with proceeds being donated to the Lake Country Food Bank.</p>

<p>Admission is free, non-perishable food donations are encouraged and will be collected at the door.</p>

<p>If you are interested in representing your business at this event, please email trulymindfulevents@gmail.c<wbr />om for event and table registration.</p>