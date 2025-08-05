Talmi Entertainment presents

VENJENT

Main Room:

Venjent

Plus guests, TBA!

Venjent is all about massive basslines, cheeky remixes, and unfiltered vibes. With tracks like Open The Door and Rave to Love, his sound blends humor, heart, and pure drum & bass chaos. Think every day sounds flipped into dancefloor anthems, wrapped in a signature London swagger. It's all energy, all fun, all the time - a proper rave with a twist. Don't miss the chance to join the vibe tribe. The bass is calling!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-07.html

Watch and listen:

Venjent: Open the Door: https://youtu.be/Uivp-hvk-nk

Venjent: Live in Austria: https://youtu.be/JKau30xz_PI

Venjent: Flowin' with the Vibe: https://youtu.be/0dsy0eCZuWU

drum n bass.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

18+ with ID.

$23 advance;

$30 door.