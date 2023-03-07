Venom Inc. + Exhumed + Acid Witch

Performing Live:

Venom Inc.: When it comes to the history of Heavy Metal, Venom's Welcome to Hell and Black Metal stand out as as perhaps the most important influence in the development of black metal, thrash metal, death metal, and other related styles that are often grouped under the extreme metal umbrella. Though the original Venom lineup disbanded in 1992, the Gates of Hell would open yet again in 2015 when 3 Venom members reunited onstage at the Keep It True Festival in Germany. Venom Inc was born! Armed with lightning fast riffs, Satanic lyrics and songs that demand you raise your horns, they continue to assault the world with with pure energy and power!

Exhumed: formed in San Jose, CA in 1990, Exhumed specialize in Gore Metal -- an unholy mixture of Death metal and Grindcore with over the top gory lyrics.

Acid Witch: No extreme metal band does heavy metal Halloween as well as Acid Witch. The Detroit doom-death crew weave together stoner riffs, slasher subject matters, dollar-store-decoration sound effects, and a general sense of schlock that pays the ultimate homage to the day of the dead.

Enforced: Richmond thrashers Enforced survived the pandemic angrier than ever. Their latest album, War Remains, is pure adrenaline metal that demands a circle pit and every head banging.

Hellhunter is a Bay Area blackened thrash outfit made up of seasoned metal veterans from the San Francisco metal scene. Their current lineup features Death Angels' Will Carroll pounding the skins. Their live shows are legendary, get there early for a full night of Nwobhm inspired mayhem!

Meet & Greet Package includes:

• One Gen. Adm. ticket;

• Sound Check access (6pm);

• Photo op;

• Autograph.

Limited availability!

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $30 advance;

$39 day of show;

Meet+Greet: $80 advance;

$89 day of show.

Venom Inc.: Don't Feed Me Your Lies: https://youtu.be/9YzM2LsWYs0

Exhumed: Drained of Color: https://youtu.be/gRrxy8sYojo

Enforced: Hanged By My Hand: https://youtu.be/Q1kHtoirxX8