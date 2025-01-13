Performing Live:

VENOM INC.

SALEM'S CHILDE

HELLHUNTER

TRENCHER

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Venom Inc.: When it comes to the history of Heavy Metal, Venom's Welcome to Hell and Black Metal stand out as as perhaps the most important influence in the development of black metal, thrash metal, death metal, and other related styles that are often grouped under the extreme metal umbrella. Though the original Venom lineup disbanded in 1992, the Gates of Hell would open yet again in 2015 when 3 Venom members reunited onstage at the Keep It True Festival in Germany. Venom Inc was born! Armed with lightning fast riffs, Satanic lyrics and songs that demand you raise your horns, they continue to assault the world with with pure energy and power!

trew

Salem's Childe is a perfect storm of thrash, groove, prog, and modern hard rock that finds itself as equally at home in the mainstream as it does the underground.

Hellhunter is a Bay Area blackened thrash outfit made up of seasoned metal veterans from the San Francisco metal scene. Their current lineup features Death Angels' Will Carroll pounding the skins. Their live shows are legendary, get there early for a full night of Nwobhm inspired mayhem!

Trencher is a young hungry Bay Area band that plays blackend thrash metal thats going to melt your fucking face off! This is the band every Bay Area metalhead will be talking about next year.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between the bands and after the show.

metal. black metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$28 advance;

$36 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-12.html

Watch and listen:

Venom Inc.: https://youtu.be/sEaLQIPwEBA

Salem's Childe: The Sin That Saves You: https://youtu.be/lQvww-Yxlr4