Performing Live:

VICIOUS RUMORS

CAPTIVE STATE

Plus guests, TBA!

Vicious Rumors are Bay Area Power Metal legends. Their first record deal was with the revered metal label, Shrapnel Records. It was here they released their iconic 1985 power metal masterpiece Soldiers in the Night which has influenced countless metalheads and caused heads to bang all around the world!

Captive State is a metalcore band from the Bay Area, known for its aggressive, heavy sound with technical and melodic elements. The band focuses on creating powerful and emotional music for the metalcore scene.

metal. power metal. metalcore.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$29 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-12d.html

Watch and listen:

Vicious Rumors: Dogs of War: https://youtu.be/APWP5r5Ekcs

Captive State: Tell Me (): Bvtv Music: https://youtu.be/uGX_NBGDxJk