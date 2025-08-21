Performing Live:

VICIOUS RUMORS

CAPTIVE STATE

Plus guests, TBA!

Vicious Rumors are Bay Area heavy metal legends who have gotten heads banging since 1979! The band is often credited for co-creating the Bay Area metal scene. Brainchild of Geoff Thorpe, the band has been actively recording and touring for the last 40 years. Vicious Rumors is recognized for their guitar works and harmonies which helped define the Power Metal genre worldwide.

Captive State, a metalcore band hailing from the Bay Area, offers intense, and undeniably catchy songs that showcase the band's technical prowess, emotional depth, and overall love for all things metalcore. Aggressive riffs, thunderous drums, & brutal vocals bridge the gap between raw emotion and technical sophistication. Captive State pushes the genre of metalcore forcefully into the present while paying homage to the past.

metal. thrash.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Vicious Rumors: Bloodbath: https://youtu.be/EE7xYxy55os

Captive State: Tell Me: https://youtu.be/uGX_NBGDxJk