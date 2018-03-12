Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
VILE AUGURY -- https://www.facebook.com/thevileaugury
(final show!)
Plus Secret Special Guest
With DJ:
Decay
gothic. industrial.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show gen. adm.;
$20 Two Day Pass.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-11.html
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That