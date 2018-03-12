Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One

Google Calendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00 iCalendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

VILE AUGURY -- https://www.facebook.com/thevileaugury

(final show!)

Plus Secret Special Guest

With DJ:

Decay

gothic. industrial.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show gen. adm.;

$20 Two Day Pass.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-11.html

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00 iCalendar - Vile Augury: DGXXV Day One - 2018-03-12 03:00:00