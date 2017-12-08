Vinyl Williams Weeed

Google Calendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00 iCalendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

VINYL WILLIAMS -- https://www.facebook.com/vinylwilliams

WEED -- https://www.facebook.com/weeedband

Plus guests, TBA!

rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$13 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Vinyl Williams: Space Age Utopia: http://youtu.be/rtIiqQhJtYk

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00 iCalendar - Vinyl Williams Weeed - 2017-12-08 05:00:00