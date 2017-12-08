Vinyl Williams Weeed
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
VINYL WILLIAMS -- https://www.facebook.com/vinylwilliams
WEED -- https://www.facebook.com/weeedband
Plus guests, TBA!
rock.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$13 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-07d.html
Watch and listen:
Vinyl Williams: Space Age Utopia: http://youtu.be/rtIiqQhJtYk
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That