Performing Live:

VIOLETTE WAUTIER

Violette Wautier captivated the country with her audition on Season 2 of The Voice Thailand in 2013. Since then, the Thai-Belgian sensation has garnered critical acclaim and awards for both her music and acting.

In 2018, Violette released her first English-language single, \"Drive\". She followed up on the success of the hit with a track named \"Smoke\" the same year. \"Smoke\" broke the record for most views for an English song performed by a Thai artist on YouTube. The single also ranked No. 1 in 8 countries, including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Violette Wautier released her brilliant all-English album \"Glitter and Smoke\" debuted on June, 2020, her single \"I'd Do It Again\" introduced her to the listeners worldwide. In May 2021, Violette Wautier released her comeback with the long-awaited new Thai song titled \"กักตัว\" (\"Quarantine\"), her first Thai single in 3 years. Followed by her current love ballad hit \"ตั้งแต่มีเธอฉันมีความสุข\" (\"This Time\").

10pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$80 advance;

$100 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-24.html