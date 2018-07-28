Vip Cult: 1-Year Anniversary
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Main Room:
Heartbreaka
Rio Westside feat. No Lyrics and special guest
Mark G
DJ Occult
2Fresh
VIP package includes expedited entry, access to private upstairs meet & greet with Heartbreaka from 10pm - 11:30pm, exclusive photo with Heartbreaka, and 25% off the VIP Cult pop up booth.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-27.html
hiphop. r&b. top 40.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$20, $25 limited advance;
$30 advance after;
$50 Meet + Greet;
$35 < 9pm;
$40 after.
https://www.facebook.com/iamvipcult
Info
