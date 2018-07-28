VIP CULT: 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Main Room:

Heartbreaka

Rio Westside feat. No Lyrics and special guest

Mark G

DJ Occult

2Fresh

VIP package includes expedited entry, access to private upstairs meet & greet with Heartbreaka from 10pm - 11:30pm, exclusive photo with Heartbreaka, and 25% off the VIP Cult pop up booth.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-27.html

hiphop. r&b. top 40.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$20, $25 limited advance;

$30 advance after;

$50 Meet + Greet;

$35 < 9pm;

$40 after.

https://www.facebook.com/iamvipcult