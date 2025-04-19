Performing Live:

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS

SERAINA TELLI

WAR TROLL

Visions of Atlantis present Armada! Our ships will unfurl their sails for the grandest voyage we've ever embarked on.The sea is brewing, the air is filled with tension, with hope for glory, ready to fight the ultimate battle. Our calls will linger for centuries, ancestors will hum our melodies, lyrics will be told in this new world we are creating. We are calling all Sailors, Comrades and Buccaneers from every nook and cranny to join our Armada! Brace yourselves for a cinematic live music experience, a show so unique that will take you on a wondrous journey across the seven seas.

Seraina Telli (ex-Rizon, ex-Burning Witches, Dead Venus) is a singer-songwriter/musician from Switzerland. She is known for her powerful vocals and her versatile style, which encompasses rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and progressive rock. She is also an advocate for inclusion and diversity in the music industry.

From far beyond the eastern hills.. through the icy moors of the frozen north and the scorching sands of the southern wastes.. the trolls have come. Feasting, drinking, and drinking and feasting... Crushing all in their path...The warcries have been sounded... the storm clouds gather... arm yourselves and prepare for battle... Prepare... for War Troll!!!

Yes the D20 Challenge drink special will be available at the show! Will you: Revel in the spoils of battle with a 20 and get the drink of your dreams from the Goddess of Luck? Or be cursed with a 1 and sup on the dreaded Betrayal?! Take your D20 and grasp your cocktail destiny. To glory!

symphonic metal. pirate metal. metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm - 10:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-18a.html

Watch and listen:

Visions of Atlantis: Tonight I'm Alive: https://youtu.be/a7NqrMQ6-KQ

Seraina Telli: Think!: https://youtu.be/of3MlLZO6GM

New Troll 'Ere!: https://youtu.be/llA6ScnU_Jg