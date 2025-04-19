Performing Live:

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS

Plus guests, TBA!

Visions of Atlantis present Armada! Our ships will unfurl their sails for the grandest voyage we've ever embarked on.The sea is brewing, the air is filled with tension, with hope for glory, ready to fight the ultimate battle. Our calls will linger for centuries, ancestors will hum our melodies, lyrics will be told in this new world we are creating. We are calling all Sailors, Comrades and Buccaneers from every nook and cranny to join our Armada! Brace yourselves for a cinematic live music experience, a show so unique that will take you on a wondrous journey across the seven seas.

symphonic metal. pirate metal. metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$33 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-18.html

Watch and listen:

Visions of Atlantis: Tonight I'm Alive: https://youtu.be/a7NqrMQ6-KQ