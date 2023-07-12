Performing Live:

Volores is the passion project of Flogging Molly bassist bassist Nathen Maxwell with his singer-songwriter wife Shelby. Their music explores universal themes of life, love, and death through dark, indie rock motifs and disarmingly frank lyricism. The Colorado-based couple jokingly call their sound \"mountain goth.\" Organic, haunting, and relentlessly authentic, Volores' broad appeal lies in its raw channeling of the mortal condition, including mental health struggles, that the couple have not only experienced, but experienced together.

Lovecolor is Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer Vanessa Silberman and Musician and Actor Ryan Carnes. Vanessa Silberman is an accomplished songwriter and performer and producer. Additionally, Silberman has owned and operated a record label (A Diamond Heart Production) which was named \"1 of 11 LGBTQIA+ and women-owned labels that are changing the music industry\" by Alternative Press Magazine. Ryan Carnes has amassed numerous credits over the years, including roles in the smash hit Abc series \"Desperate Housewives,\" the superhero title character in the series \"The Phantom\", the top grossing Mexican movie, LA Boda de Valentina (Valentina's Wedding), and the Hulu Holiday film Cupid For Christmas.

Together, they are a musical force of sultry alt pop, dark synth, dance and rock sounds centered around exploring the many aspects of love, creating undeniably catchy songs and deliver energetic powerful live shows.

Holdfast are 3 brothers who play alt rock. Their music plays on themes of relationship struggles and overcoming hardship -- a means of support they always had in each other. Growing up next door from one another gave them the emotional support they hope their music provides for listeners.

