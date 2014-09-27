<p>Fall is just around the corner and it is time to plan for cooler months of the year. There are many groups, organizations and associations in Lake Country that require the assistance of volunteers. Most work with very limited budgets and don’t have funds available to pay for help.</p>

<p>Come out to the Volunteer Fair and see what the groups’ needs are and arrange to put your time to good use.</p>

<p>Refreshments will be served.</p>

<p>Tables available for rent for $5. If you organization would like a table at the fair and/or a vendor wanting to sell your product, please contact the Lake Country Seniors’ Centre at 250-766-4220 or President Dorothy at 250-766-4568.</p>