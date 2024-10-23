Performing Live:

VOSH

Plus guests, TBA!

Vosh explores an amalgam of influences that range from industrial, metal, punk and even rock. When you mix those influences with a heavy dose of darkwave and excellent songwriting, the result is something much deeper, more sinister, and yet darkly beautiful. Vocalist, lyricist, and front person Josephine Olivia is the musical centerpiece for Vosh, mixing the dreamy and ethereal approach of Alison Shaw (Cranes), the versatility of David Bowie, and the commanding power of greats like Siouxsie or Diamanda Galas. Olivia's vocal sails above it all, presenting haunting melody after haunting melody in a dramatic and forceful manner that nods to voices from goth, dream pop, indie, and elements of traditional pop music.

darkwave. industrail. synthpop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-22d.html

Watch and listen:

Vosh: Perfection: https://youtu.be/ygSjR61fNTw