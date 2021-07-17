WAP: THE HOT GIRL SUMMER BALL

Main Room:

Lady Ryan

Parks

2nite

Mr. Washington

Featuring performances by:

Kai Kai Bee Michaels

trew

Cemora Valentino-Devine

Blue Charisma

Hosted by:

Snaxx

Lounge: Throwbacks: Hip Hop & R&B Essentials

Mr. Washington (Ya Mamma's Basement)

Bit

WAP: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion & The Hot Girl Summer Ball!

Calling all Certified Freaks!

It's time to reclaim your Hot Girl Summer 🔥 Bring your EXTRA summer outfits, attitude, twerk game, and all your BFFs as we pay tribute to the new Queens of Hip Hop - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! Plus dance to club bangers from Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Lizzo, City Girls, Flo Milli, SZA, Latto, Ariana Grande, Qveen Herby, Kash Doll, Iamdochie, Ashniko, and more!

Experience:

• Introducing the Miss Hot Girl Summer Twerking Contest with cash prizes $$$ 🍑

• Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion music video projections.

• Hot Girl Drag Queens & Burlesque performances!

• Make-it-rain cash guns.

• Take a photo with Cardi B and Megan standees

• Summer Pool Floaties.

• Glitter Balloon Decorations.

• ...and more surprises!

Attire: Matching activewear sets, cropped tank tops, neon swimwear, colorful sneakers, rib-knit tank dressers, square-toe kitten heels, stunna shades or whatever you feel like!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-16.html

hiphop. drag. burlesque.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.