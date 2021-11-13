Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

WAP: THE ICY BALL

Main Room:

Lady Ryan

Knowpa Slaps

Bit

2nite

Lounge:

Bit

2nite

With Icy Girls drag and burlesque performances by:

trew

Venus Soleil

Cemora Valentino-Devine

Blue Charisma

Hosted by:

Harley Evans

WAP: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Dance Party: The Icy Ball.

The Hot Girls are going Icy! Break out your bling, icy outfits, hot girl attitude and all your Bffs as we pay tribute to these Queens of Hip Hop - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! Plus dance to club bangers from Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bia, Chloe, City Girls, Rosalia, Flo Milli, Sza, Latto, Ariana Grande, Qveen Herby, Kash Doll, Iamdochie, Ashniko, Lil Nas X, and more!

Experience:

• The WAP Twerking Contest with cash prizes $$$.

• Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion music video projections.

• Icy Grls Drag Queens & Burlesque performances!

• Make-it-rain cash guns.

• Take a photo with Cardi B and Megan standees.

• Icy decorations.

• Snow!

• Glittery Balloon Decorations.

• And more surprises!

Attire: Icy bling, fur coats, gucci, dior, winter attire, matching activewear sets, cropped tank tops, colorful sneakers, rib-knit tank dressers, square-toe kitten heels, or whatever you feel like!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/11-12.html

hiphop.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after.